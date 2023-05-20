Insecurity was my worst nightmare as President





Former Nigeria President, Goodluck Jonathan has stated that insecurity was his biggest problem during his time in office between 2010 and 2015.

Jonathan made the disclosure this weekend during the commissioning of a 22-kilometre road project, the Yola-Wukari roadin Taraba State. The dualised Yola-Wukari road encompasses six pedestrian bridges and a flyover bridge.

Jonathan then revealed that his worst nightmare as president of the country was insecurity.

He said;

“When I was the president of Nigeria, the insecurity of the nation did give me sleepless nights. Sometimes even while I am in the church, my ADC will bring a phone to show me how people are being murdered or kidnapped, and that gave me serious headache.

“As I came into the Jalingo airport, I saw the Director of DSS and I quickly asked him ‘how is Taraba State security wise?’ and he told me ‘Taraba is relatively peaceful.’”

Thanking the people of the state for choosing to live in peace, he stated, “I believe…