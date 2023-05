May believes the spell casted on her husband will expire someday

Actress Rita Edochie has dismissed reports claiming that actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, are divorced.

In a post shared on her Instagram page this morning, Rita who is married to Yul’s uncle, stated that May believes that the “spell” cast on her husband will expire someday. She added that May will speak up after she mourns her son, Kambili who died in April.

Posting a video of a man locked up inside a bottle with the caption, the veteran actor wrote;