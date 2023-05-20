Russia places International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan on wanted list for ordering arrest of Vladimir Putin over human rights abuse allegations





Russia has placed International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan on its wanted list after the court indicted President Vladimir Putin for alleged war crimes, according to reports on Friday, May 19.

Khan’s photo and personal information are visible on the Interior Ministry’s search database, according to reports but the ministry’s listing does not specify which crime Khan is accused of.

The Hague-based ICC had announced an arrest warrant for Putin and his children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova in March on the war crime accusation of illegally deporting Ukrainian children.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, opened a criminal investigation against Khan in March based on the ICC’s “unlawful” decision to seek Putin’s arrest.



The Investigative Committee said Khan was being investigated on the grounds of “criminal prosecution of a person known to be innocent… and preparation of an attack on a…