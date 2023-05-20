US agrees for its allies to give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine





The US says it will allow its Western allies to supply Ukraine with advanced fighter jets, including American-made F-16s, a major military boost for Ukraine, whose leadership has sought for the jets since the war began in February 2022.

US National security adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden “informed his G7 counterparts” of the decision at the bloc’s summit in Japan on Friday night, May 19. He said US troops will also train Kyiv’s pilots to use the jets.

Legally, countries can only resell or re-export American military hardware if the US approves it, so this decision clears the way for other nations to send their existing stocks of F-16s to Ukraine.

However, no government has so far confirmed it will give advanced fighter jets to Kyiv.

The US and allies had so far “focused on providing Ukraine with the systems weapon and training it needs to conduct offensive operations this spring and summer”, Sullivan told reporters in Hiroshima, Japan.

“Now we have turned to…