We will not bandy words with a suspect

The commission stated this while reacting to the allegation made by Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, that its boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa, demanded $2 million as bribe from him.

Matawalle in an interview with BBC Hausa on Friday, May 19, alleged that Bawa had in the past demanded the money from him as bribe. Matawalle has been in a running battle with the EFCC boss after the commission began an investigation into alleged corrupt practices against him.

In a statement posted on its Twitter handle last night, the EFCC asked the governor to provide concrete evidence to back up his claims.

