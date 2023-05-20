Woman arrested for allegedly torturing her 8-year-old maid with hot knife in Delta





Police in Warri, Delta State have arrested a woman identified simply as Mama Edith, who allegedly burnt her 8-year-old house help with a hot knife.

Activist, Comrade Israel Joe, who confirmed the incident, said the woman was arrested on Friday, May 19, 2023 and will be charged to court next week Monday.

The girl, identified as Misan, was brought from her village a year ago after the suspect promised her father to send her to school.

According to Mr. Joe, the woman subjected the girl to all sorts of abuse, including torturing her with a hot knife.

In a Facebook post, the activist commended the DPO of B Division, Warri, Mr. Bola Alabi, for the swift arrest of the suspect despite efforts by some comrades to