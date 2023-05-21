Governor El-Rufai accuses predecessors of building houses with public funds





Governor Nasir El-Rufai has accused some of his predecessors of stealing State resources to build houses in Kaduna and Dubai.

El-Rufai who made the claim during a valedictory media chat on the Hausa service KSMC, a state-owned radio.

He again challenged these past Governors to face the people of Kaduna State and swear with Holy Qur’an that they never stole from the government coffers.

El-Rufai said;

“I can swear I never stole a Kobo from the government coffers.

“I am happy with what we have seen. The work we have started and the quality of the works, we are going to spend years enjoying them. It is not the type of roads they did in the past that, after two rainy seasons, the roads will spoil. These works we are doing, we are doing them with quality.

“Am happy with what I have seen, but there is still more to be done, because to us, we want a people to enter Kaduna and see no untarred road anywhere. We want to see tarred road in every community of Kaduna with solar street…