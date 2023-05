Reality TV star, Ifuennada has asked Nigerians to stop insulting her over her outfit to the AMVCA.

In a series of posts on her Instatsories, Ifuennada said that if Nigerians can accept people like Speed Darlington and Portable, why can’t they accept her?

She asked that for the sake of their mental health, people should learn to accept her for who she is as she is not going anywhere.

