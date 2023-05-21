I’m struggling with being a single parent



Big Brother Naija star, TBoss, has said she is struggling with being a single parent.

The mother of one stated this when she reposted a report about Kim Kardashian, who recently opened up about the struggles of being a single parent.

“Normal levels. This has been me for the past 2 weeks,” TBoss captioned the post.

On an upcoming podcast episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Kim got candid about the challenges that she faced being a single mother after getting divorced from ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim also added that kids also have all these moods, personalities, and fighting, during which she realized that no one else is going to handle it and it is just on her.

Though the reality star calls parenting one of the hardest jobs in the world, she agrees that it is also the most rewarding job in the world.