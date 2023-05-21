Manchester City win the English Premier League title as Arsenal suffer shock loss

Manchester City won the Premier League title on Saturday, May 20 after Arsenal’s shock 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest ended all mathematical chances of Mikel Arteta’s men overtaking Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race.

At one stage in January, City trailed Arsenal by eight points but the reigning champions have remained unbeaten since a 1-0 loss at Tottenham on February 5, during which time Mikel Arteta’s side stuttered.

 

City’s run of 23 unbeaten games coincided with Arsenal’s capitulation from its position at the top of the table, which it had occupied for much of the season.

 

Despite holding an eight-point gap last month, Arsenal’s hopes of a first title since the 2003/04 season during former Manager Arsene Wenger’s time, got dead and buried following  three draws and a 4-1 thrqshing at Manchester City in April, followed by a 3-0 defeat to Brighton last week and now a loss at Nottingham, a team fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

 

