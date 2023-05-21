Many feared dead as fuel tanker explodes in Kogi (video)

Many people are feared dead while others were trapped after a fuel-laden tanker exploded along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway area of Kogi State.

Two commercial buses and other vehicles were burnt in the incident which occurred directly in front of the Kogi Local Government Secretariat at about 7:00 am on Sunday morning, May 21, 2023.

It was gathered that the truck driver was conveying the fuel to a destination in the state when he lost control and rammed into other vehicles.

According to reports, the explosion occurred due to the impact of the collision. The fire that emanated from the explosion, razed the tanker, some vehicles alongside some people trapped in it.

However, emergency responders including officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps had stormed the scene to salvage the situation and commence rescue operations.

Confirming the incident, the state Sector Commander, FRSC, Stephen Dawlung, said the crash had caused a backlog of traffic along the expressway.

He also…