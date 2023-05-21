NDLEA intercepts UK-bound N567m worth of meth; arrests baron and seals his Lekki mansion (photos/videos)





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a large consignment of methamphetamine concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London, United Kingdom at the SAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

A statement from Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the anti-narcotic agency says the illicit drug consignment weighing 30.10 kilograms with a street value of N567 million was detected and seized by NDLEA operatives at the airport on Tuesday 16th May.

‘’This was swiftly followed by series of follow-up operations that led to the arrest of a freight agent, Nwobodo Chidiebere; a female suspect, Chioma Lucy Akuta and ultimately the drug lord behind the shipment, Charles Chinedu Ezeh, who was arrested at Sotel Suites, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos on Thursday 18th May. ‘’

Babafemi stated that Ezeh claimed he’s a businessman and deals in articles in Onitsha, Anambra State but…