No man is wired to cheat, don’t believe that lie from hell





Clergyman Kingsley Okonkwo has said that no man is wired to cheat and that people should not believe the ‘’lie from hell’.

Okonkwo said this on his Twitter handle on Saturday, May 20. He opined that the belief that men are natural cheats is a lie but added that there are however proofs to show that men are more prone to sexual temptations than women. He averred that sexual disposition for men is different due to different reasons, one of which is that men have higher sex drives than women.

He said the reasons for sexual disposition in men are however not enough to excuse for a man to cheat and hurt someone he truly loves.

The clergyman stated this days after a video clip of singer 2Face Idibia saying a man can love a woman 100 percent, but his d!ck can decide something else went viral. read here

The singer who made the claim in the recently released season of Young, Rich and Famous, said men are wired differently.

