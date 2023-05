President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria eight days to his inauguration.

Tinubu returned to the country on Saturday, May 20, after a week in Europe.

Recall that Tinubu left for Europe on May 10.

A statement released by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, said he will use the opportunity of the trip to fine-tune the transition plans, programs, and policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

