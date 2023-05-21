Suspected herdsmen kill six, rape woman in Benue





No fewer than six people were killed by suspected armed herdsmen at Akpete community, in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State.

A native who identified himself as Tony explained that the suspected herders invaded the community on Saturday evening, May 20, 2023 and launched an attack, adding that a woman was raped during the attack.

The National Chairman of Apa Development Association, Eche Akpoko, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune on the phone on Sunday, saying six people were killed.

“It’s a continuous thing (attack) as I told you people at a press conference recently. It’s a very sad development. Yesterday (Saturday), they (armed herders) attacked Akpete at about 6 pm,” he said.

“By this morning, the number of casualties stood at six but we are not definite about the number yet as they keep discovering corpses from corners and bushes. As of this morning, the report, I got was that they have discovered six corpses.” he added.