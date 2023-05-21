Toke am I lying? – IK Osakioduwa calls for creation of an award category for cosmetic surgeons at the AMVCA (video)





Media personality, IK Osakioduwa, got guests at the AMVCA awards laughing on Saturday night, May 20, when he stated that some cosmetic surgeries cost so much and went on to ask his colleague, Toke Makinwa, if he was lying.

It is common knowledge that Toke had her body worked on some years back.

IK started by suggesting that the award ceremony should have a category where cosmetic surgeons are awarded for helping to make many entertainers look lovely.

‘’I will like to recommend to that next year, we have to have a category for cosmetic surgeons who have worked so hard to make so many of these actors beautiful…like they work so hard..Listen is not a small dealDo you know how expensive these plastic surgery is? I am not talking about the cheap ones we do in Nigeria..back in the days, that was like $40, 000..It was that expensive. Toke am I lying?” he asked, throwing many of the guests in shock and laughter

