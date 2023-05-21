Two EKEDC staff electrocuted in Lagos





Two staff of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) were electrocuted to death in Lagos State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the report on Sunday, May 21, 2023, said the incident happened in the Obalande area of Lagos Island.

Hundeyin said the case was reported to the Lion Building Division of the command on Saturday, May 20, at 5.55 p.m. by another member of staff of the EKEDC from Lagos Island.

He said the EKEDC worker reported that on Saturday, one of his colleagues, simply identified as Umaru, 51 years old, got electrocuted while digging to locate a faulty transformer cable at the P&T Obalende area.

“In the process, another colleague named Sunday Awaruwa, 48 years old, who tried to rescue the victim, was also electrocuted,” the PPRO stated.

“Based on the report, detectives visited and photographed the scene, rescued the victims, and rushed them to the Lagos Island General Hospital, where they were…