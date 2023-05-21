UK moves to ban Nigerian students, others from bringing family members over

The United Kingdom is set to announce new restrictions that will most likely stop Nigerian students, and other nationalities studying in the UK from bringing their families over.

According to a report by The Sun UK, the crackdown, which will see all masters students and many other postgraduates banned from bringing family over, will be announced this week.

However, the ban will not apply to PHD students, whose courses usually last between 3 and 5 years and are very highly skilled, the UK media House reported.

This follows the reports that net migration into the UK has skyrocketed to 1 million with Tory MPs asking the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, “to get a grip on the rocketing numbers.”

To get a hold of the climbing numbers, UK ministers are said to be expected to announce the immigration clampdown on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Sun reports that “Rishi Sunak is expected to come out fighting on immigration – pointing out they are figures he inherited as they date back to…