You can f**k anyone you want without using me as a bet





Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan, has cancelled her baby daddy and Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz over what he said to get with Ghanaian singer, Fantana, in the recently released season of Young, Rich and Famous reality show.

Diamond had told a love interest, Ghanaian-American rapper Fantana on the reality show, that Zari is obsessed with him and wants another child with him.

Zari who noted that the show is not scripted, accused Diamond of making false claims about her even though she’s now married. The socialite who accused the singer she shares two kids with of living for clout, also claimed that she brought him to limelight.

She wrote;

“Dear Ex

I have so much regard for u as the father of my kids and nothing can come between that. If there was a chance for us to get back togethe you’d come running back. How u sitting with whores (temporary people in your life) discussing me leaves me in awe. U can fuck anyone u want without using me as a bet. I don’t want u, im…