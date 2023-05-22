ASUU re-elects Professor Emmanuel Osodeke unopposed as National President





Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Monday, May 22 re-elected Professor Emmanuel Osodeke unopposed as their National President .

The union members also re-elected Chris Piwuna, a Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor in the College of Medicine, University of Jos, as Vice President.

Their tenure will last from 2023 to 2025.

They were re-elected during their 22nd National Delegates Conference of ASUU which was hosted by the University of Jos, Plateau State between May 19 and 21, 2023.

Other National Officers of the association who were also re-elected during the conference include Prof. Siji Sowande (Treasurer); Prof. Ade Adejumo (Financial Secretary); Dr Austen Sado (Investment Secretary); Dr Adamu Babayo (Internal Auditor) and Dr Aisha Bawa who replaced Dr Stella-Maris Okey as the Welfare Secretary.