Carmelo Anthony announces retirement from basketball at 38





Carmelo Anthony, the ninth-highest scorer in the history of the NBA, has retired from basketball after 19 seasons.

The 38-year-old made his announcement on social media on Monday morning, May 22.

Anthony was a 10-time All-Star who scored 28,289 points with six different teams. He did not play this season and last played with the Lakers in 2021-22.

Anthony played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers before joining the Lakers.

‘I remember the days when I had nothing,’ Anthony said in the video. ‘Just a ball on a court and a dream of something more. Basketball was my outlet. My purpose was strong.

‘My communities, the cities I represented with pride, and the fans that supported me along the way. I am forever grateful for those people and places because they made me Carmelo Anthony.

‘But now the time has come for me to say goodbye to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride. But…