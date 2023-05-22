Hilda Baci, Owen Omogiafo, Abiola Bawuah, others to discuss Growth and Business Innovation in Africa





The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to celebrate this year’s Africa Day in commemoration of African unity with the fifth edition of the annual UBA Africa Conversations which will be held at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheater, UBA House on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.

Coming at a time where Africans are achieving great feat on the global front, UBA Conversation 2023 provides the opportunity for the African and global audience to hear and connect with diverse panelists on their African journeys, and how they have waded through various challenges to attain global successes in their own rights.

Abiola Bawuah

This year’s theme is: ‘Innovating for Growth in Africa’ and interestingly, this edition involves an all-female panel who are certified professionals in their own right from various fields. They include the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Africa, Abiola Bawuah; President, Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) Plc, Owen Omogiafo; award-winning and…