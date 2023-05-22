IPOB tackles Nigerians linking Peter Obi with the recent attack on US consulate convoy in Anambra





The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has tackled Nigerians who are linking the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to last week’s attack on the convoy of US consulate staff in Ogbaru, Anambra State, last week.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, the group asked that Nigerians should desist from linking the former Anambra state governor to the attack and described the allegation as a mere demonization by those it noted do not want Obi to succeed. IPOB argued that Obi “won” the February 25 presidential allegation and that his mandate is divine and can never be truncated by anyone.