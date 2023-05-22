Meet the Nigerian Idol Season 8 Top 10 Contestants





The theatre week of Nigerian Idol Season 8 is over, and we now have the top 10 for the season. Consisting of five males and five females, here are the season’s 10 best performers as selected by the judges:

1. Savvy Henry: After failing to make it into the live show in season 7, Savvy put in a good performance of Davido’s track, “Para”, to claim the first slot in the last 10 for season 8. A good reward for not giving up on his dream.



2. Constance: The 17-year-old is the youngest contestant of the season, and she grabbed the second slot in the top 10 with an amazing performance of “Positions” by Ariana Grande. Asked if she was ready for the pressure of the live show, Constance said “Yes!”.



3. Precious Mac: Music runs in the Mac family, and Precious held up the family name, as she pleased the judges with her brilliant performance of “Ayo” by Simi. According to her vocal coach, Precious is so good with the notes and vocals and the audience should watch out for…