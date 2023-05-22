Nigeria partners Australian Police to arrest serial fraudster in Abuja







Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) have successfully apprehended one Ogenevowero Emefeke, a 37-year-old resident of Guida Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for pulling-off an elaborate Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force – National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) have successfully apprehended one Ogenevowero Emefeke, a 37-year-old resident of Guida Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement released on Monday, May 22, 2023, said the arrest is coming on the heels of actionable intelligence made available by the South Australian Police Department (SAPOL).

Adejobi stated that the sum of sixty thousand Australian Dollars (60.000.00 AUD) was recovered from the suspect.

“The suspect, in a written statement during Police interview, freely admitted to having committed the fraud and several others dating back to 2021,” the statement read. “In unmasking his modus operandi, investigation reveals that the suspect and his cohorts usually adopt pseudo identities of renowned international celebrities, carefully select their victims through different social media…





Source: Linda Ikeji