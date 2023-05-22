Nigerian man and female accomplice arrested for allegedly duping Indian woman on matrimonial site





A 38-year-old Nigerian national, Daniel Gozie, has been arrested in India for allegedly duping a woman by posing as a high-ranking government officer on a matrimonial website, police said at the weekend.

Gurugram Police’s cyber crime department arrested Gozie alongside his female accomplice, Gabriella Sharmila, 33, from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Thursday 18, for allegedly duping the Gurugram-based woman of ₹1.73,000, on the pretext of sending her expensive gifts after befriending her on the matrimonial site.

Five mobile phones that were used in the fraud have been recovered from their possession, police said.

Police said Sharmila, a native of West Bengal’s Darjeeling and the Nigerian nationals are members of the same gang busted on May 11.

On May 11, city police arrested six people, including four Nigerian nationals, for making fake profiles of wealthy Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) on a matrimonial website as part of a racket to dupe women on the sites.

According to the…