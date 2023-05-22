Ogun police arrests four farmers for allegedly killing a herdsman and cutting his body into pieces





Operatives of the Ogun state Police command have arrested four farmers for allegedly killing and dismembering the body of a herder, Umaru Aliyu, at Ijagunre village in Imeko-Afon local government area of Ogun state.

A statement by SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the spokesperson of the command, says the suspects identified as Akinyele Adebayo, Gbalo Idosu, Abiala Segun and Kareem Fagbemi Lana, were arrested following a report lodged by one Umaru Jakake, who stated that while he and his brother Umaru Aliyu were grazing their cattle at Ijagunre village, they were accosted by one Ojugbele who warned them not to take their cattle near his farm. He stated further that upon the warning, they took their cattle to the other side of the bush for grazing. But the said Ojugbele later called two men who started chasing them about in the bush. The complainant further stated that he managed to escape, but the whereabout of his brother Umaru Aliyu is yet to be known since then.

Oyeyemi added that the…