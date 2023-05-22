Two suspected thieves arrested with 15 stolen goats in Osun





Police have arrested two suspected livestock thieves who allegedly specialized in stealing goats from Osogbo, Ikirun, Obagun, Iree, Eripa, Otan-Ayegbaju and Ila communities in Osun State.

Safer Highway patrol police operatives while on stop and search of vehicles in Odeomu-Sekona axis, apprehended the two suspects; Naheem Ibrahim, 46; and Suraju Isiaka, 33, while they were making attempt to move the animals to Lagos in a vehicle, Lexus SUV.

Upon police search, it was discovered that the suspects were in possession of 14 live and one dead goat (she-goat), to sell to their prospective customers in Lagos State.

Upon discovering the stolen animals, policemen who immediately arrested the suspects and moved them to the police headquarters in Osogbo for questioning and further investigation .

