Two wanted inmates who escaped from Kuje correctional facility arrested in Adamawa





Men of the Adamawa state police command on May 19 arrested one Atiku Ibrahim 37 years and Adamu Ibrahim 40years, identified as inmates who escaped from Kuje correctional facility, following the attack on the facility that freed over 500 on June 6, 2022.

The escapees were arrested by the Command operatives attached to Crack Squad. The escaped suspects were arrested for Cattle Rustling and other nefarious activities.

During interrogation they confessed to having been in Kuje Correctional custody since 2021, following allegations of Arms dealing against them. The suspects also confessed to having escaped into Adamawa state until their arrest. They further stated that they were awaiting trial in a case of Arms dealing and Unlawful possession of firearms.

Confirming their arrest, the spokesperson of the command, SP Yahaya Nguroje, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, has directed the immediate handing over of the escapees to the Nigeria Correctional…