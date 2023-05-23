Africa’s first Professor of Geology is dead





Jamiu Mosobalaje Oyawoye, the first Professor of Geology in Africa has passed on at the age of 95.

The late Baba Adini of Kwara State reportedly died on Monday evening, May 22, in his home in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State after an age-related illness.

Jamiu, who is married to two wives and blessed with 10 children will be buried by 4pm today, May 23.

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described as a huge national loss the death of Prof. Mosobalaje Olaloye Oyawoye, describing him as one of the greatest Nigerians of all time and a pride of the state.

In a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the Governor said the death of Africa’s first Professor of Geology is the end of a great era in academic accomplishments, dedication to community service, and statesmanship.

The statement read;

“My heartfelt condolences go to the Olofa of Offa Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, the Olofa-In-Council, the Muslim community in…