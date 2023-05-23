Court remands suspected cultist for attempted murder in Ebonyi



An Abakaliki Chief Magistrates Court on Monday May 23, remanded a suspected cultist, Chigozie Nwachukwu at a correctional centre in Ebonyi over attempted murder.

Nwachukwu, 27, a suspected member of Barger Confraternity, is facing a three-count charge which bordered on conspiracy, cultism and attempted murder.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Bassey Okon, told the court that the accused and one other, now at large, attempted to murder one Nwachukwu Lawrence, by pushing him into a soak-away pit.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Ojemba Isu-Oko, ordered that the accused be remanded and adjourned the matter until June 23 for hearing.