Jeff Bezos engages Lauren Sanchez on his $500million superyacht with a massive diamond to seal the deal (photos)





Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged.

The Amazon billionaire boss reportedly popped the question to his Emmy Award-winning journalist girlfriend on board his $500million superyacht.

The happy news comes after the couple were seen kissing and canoodling on board ‘Koru’ across the weekend, while Sanchez, 53, flashed her massive rock on her ring finger, sparkling proof that she said, ‘Yes.’

The newly engaged couple took their relationship public in January 2019, after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he shares four children, after 25 years of marriage.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent as well as a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

