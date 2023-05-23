Kim Kardashian reveals she wants to avoid ‘same mistakes’ in her dating life following split with Pete Davidson





Kim Kardashian has revealed that she wants to avoid making the ‘same mistakes’ in her dating life as she plans to take her time when it comes to finding another partner.

The reality TV star, 42, appeared on the latest On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast where she talked about a wide-range of subjects, including her love life and her challenges as a mother of four.

The SKIMS founder, who’s been married three times said of dating again: ‘I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.’

‘If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me,’ she went on.

Kim, whose last romance was with comedian Pete Davidson, added that she’s not giving up on love, ‘I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love…