Police rescue kidnapped medical doctor and nine others in Benue



A crack team of of Operation Zenda, a Joint Task Force, led by CSP Justine Gberidyer, has rescued nine persons including a medical doctor, Obadiah Etito, from the kidnappers' den at Gaya, in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Dr. Etito, a Chief Medical Director of Hope Clinic Makurdi and staff of Federal Medical Centre Makurdi was kidnapped on 13th May, 2023, while leaving his judges quarters’ residence for his place of work at Apir. The nine others were kidnapped at various locations and times.

Briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Makurdi on Monday, May 22, 2023, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Okoro Alawari Julius, stated that he has re-strategized and drawn a plan to rid Benue state of criminality.

According to the CP, operatives of Operation Zenda stormed the kidnappers’ den, where they were engaged in a fierce gun duel.

One unidentified member of the gang was shot dead, three others arrested while other members of the gang escaped…