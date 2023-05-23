President Buhari commissions 2nd Niger bridge (photos)





President Buhari virtually commissioned the 3.2 kilometer Second Niger Bridge linking Delta State and Anambra State today May 23.

While President Buhari performed at the function virtually, other stakeholders gathered at the Asaba end of the bridge to witness the history-making event.

The Federal Secretariat, Awka named after former Federal Head of Service, Ebele Okeke was also commissioned today.

President Buhari said that the projects are part of his commitment to improve on infrastructural development in the country, create employment opportunities and enthrone sustainable economic transformation. He revealed that the projects were funded through loans and money recovered from crime. He said that most of the debt recorded by his administration are tied to infrastructure which has direct impact on the growth of the nation.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, said that the project will be a major economic game…