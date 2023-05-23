Ray Stevenson, actor in ‘Thor,’ ‘RRR’ and ‘Ahsoka,’ dies at 58





British actor, Ray Stevenson, best known for starring roles in “Punisher: War Zone” and the “Rome” television show, has died at the age of 58.

Stevenson died on Sunday May 21, four days before his 59th birthday, his publicist confirmed in a statement. A cause of death has not been given.

The Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported he had been hospitalized on the island of Ischia while in production on the film Cassino on Ischia, directed by Frank Ciota.

The Peter Mayhew Foundation, set up by the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, tweeted: “We are sad to hear of the passing of Ray Stevenson.

“You may recognize Ray as Baylon Skoll from the upcoming Ahsoka show on Disney+. You may also remember his work as the voice of mandalorian super commando Gar Saxon in The Clone Wars. Our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV…