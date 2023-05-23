Senate confirms Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s reappointment as NIDCOM chairman





The nomination of Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa for reappointment as the Chairman and CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) for a second term, has been confirmed by the senate.

This came after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote the Senate, requesting that the Upper Chamber confirms her appointment.

Prior to her initial appointment in November 2018 as NIDCOM boss, Dabiri-Erewa was a former Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora.

She also served in the House of Representatives as a member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos from 2003 to 2015. Dabiri-Erewa served as the chairman, the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs at the House of Representatives.