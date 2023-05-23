Togolese labourer arrested for allegedly killing his landlady in Ondo





Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old Togolese labourer, Gbegele Mustapha, for allegedly murdering his landlady and house wife, Mrs. Adijat Olaoye, in an attempt to rape her inside her room.

Mustapha was paraded on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, alongside other suspects arrested for different crimes in different parts of Ondo State

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Taiwo Jesubiyi, said the suspect who was employed as a farm labourer, killed his 58-year-old landlady in the Fanibi area of Akure, the state capital.

The CP said the alleged murderer would be prosecuted in accordance with applicable legislation.