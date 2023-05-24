Buhari has directed all ministers to keep working till May 29





Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has debunked claim of the federal executive council (FEC) being dissolved.

Addressing state house correspondents after the valedictory council meeting on Wednesday, May 24, Lai Mohammed said they’ve been directed by President Buhari to continue working until May 29, the inauguration day.

He said;

“I just want to make this clarification. While we were at the chambers there was a false breaking news that the federal executive council has been dissolved which is not correct.

“As a matter of fact, we have been directed by the president that we should all go back and return to our offices. So it is not true that the federal executive council has been dissolved, it is still very much alive.

“We have all been directed to go back to our offices and ensure that we continue to work right to the end of 29 May. So please ignore the fake news.”