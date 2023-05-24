Delta police commissioner orders arrest of police officers for assault





Commissioner of Police in Delta state, Mr. Wale Abass, has ordered the arrest and detention of some police officers for carrying planks and assaulting some persons at Ekredjebo community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

An internal disciplinary mechanism has already been put in place to ensure that they are punished in line with the extant laws as stipulated in the Police Act and regulations to serve as a deterrent to others.

A statement released by the police command read;

“The command is aware of a trending video recorded at Ekredjebor community in Ughelli North LGA. The video, which captions some policemen who went there for an operation, was seen carrying planks and assaulting some persons.

“The Command wishes to state that the act of the officers concerned is condemnable and absolutely unacceptable.

“It is not in the command character to assault members of the public who we are supposed to protect. More so, planks are not part of police…