Florida governor Ron DeSantis to launch his presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk





Donald Trump’s major rival for the Republican party ticket, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, will reportedly announce he is running for U.S. president during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday, May 24 at 6 p.m which will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter.

On Wednesday evening, May 24, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will begin visiting several early states after Memorial Day.

The announcement could be a significant boost for DeSantis by giving him an introduction to, and credibility with, Musk’s massive following — including his 140 million Twitter followers.

Musk has been an admirer of DeSantis. Last year, Musk said he would support the governor if he were to run for president.

During the Wall Street Journal’s 2023 CEO Summit Council on Tuesday, Musk confirmed his participation in…