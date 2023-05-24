Four members of an ATM card fraud syndicate arrested in Enugu





Police Operatives serving in Hawk Tactical Squad of the Enugu State Command, together with Troops of the Nigerian Air Force Enugu, on May 6 intercepted and arrested in Emene, Enugu, a criminal syndicate of four (4) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Cards swapping suspects.

A statement from DSP Daniel Ndukwe, spokesperson of the command, gave the names of the suspects as Michael Sopuruchi aged 36, Osinachi Godwin aged 18 and Moses Ani aged 29, and one (1) female and a mother of four (4), Chika Nwoko aged 29, all of Emene community in the state.

Ndukwe said the suspects were arrested, while escaping to their criminal hideout in Emene, Enugu, after they fraudulently stole the ATM Card and Personal Identification Number (PIN) of an unsuspecting 63-year-old male victim while pretending to assist him withdraw money from a commercial Bank ATM along Ogui Road, Enugu.

Immediately after the switch, the suspects used the Card and PIN to withdraw the total sum of four hundred and…