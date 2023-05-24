It’s not exaggerated’ – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘shocked’ by ‘hurtful’ reaction to NYC car chase story





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “shocked” at the response to their car chase claims, according to a new report.

Harry and Meghan claimed they were involved in a “near-catastrophic” two-hour paparazzi chase in New York City earlier this month when they were returning from the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Meghan was honored by Gloria Steinem for her advocacy, along with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

“It started off with 12 paparazzi, then ended up with four chasing [Meghan, Harry and Doria]. Their security tried their best to lose [photographers].” their publicist said

The incident drew many comparisons to the paparazzi car chase that led to Princess Diana being killed in a crash in a Paris tunnel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received plenty of backlash in response to their car chase allegations, with many claiming they want sympathy and that they are liars. However, they said the criticisms will not stop them from talking about…