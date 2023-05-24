Police parade suspected cultists and a farm labourer who allegedly raped 80-year-old grandmother to death in Ondo



Ondo Police Command has paraded a farm labourer, Mima Chinecherem, who alleged raped an 80-year-old grandmother, Madam Felicia Aderibigbe, to death.

Chinecherem, 27, from Ebonyi State, was paraded on Tuesday, May 23, alongside 18 other suspects arrested for various crimes in different parts of Ondo State.

Madam Aderibigbe was raped and murdered on her farm at the weekend in Constain area of Ore town, in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state. She had been missing for some days before her corpse was found.

It was gathered that the suspect was seen at night pegging a palm frond in the front of the deceased’s house.

This aroused the suspicion of the deceased’s children who apprehended the suspect and was immediately searched, after which the mobile phone belonging to the old woman was recovered from him.

He was handed over to the police and during interrogation, he claimed he saw the cutlass, bucket and mask at the boundary of the deceased…