Seun Kuti back in court (video)





Embattled Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, arrived the Yaba Magistrate court this morning for the continuation of his trial over his assault on a police officer.

He arrived at the court in the company of his wife, Yetunde, older brother Femi Kuti and others. His lead counsel, Femi Falana is also in court.

The trial of the musician was adjourned to Wednesday, May 24, 2023 after the court failed to sit on the matter on Tuesday due to the absence of the judge.

Watch a video of Seun in court below…