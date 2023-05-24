‘She could make $1m for every year she remains married’





Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend

Lauren Sánchez’s will definitely have a financial turnaround if she says “I do” to the multibillionaire, an American attorney has revealed.

Bezos’ wedding to Sánchez is the second time he would be walking down the aisle, as he was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 26 years.

Bezos’ and MacKenzie did not have a prenuptial agreement in place and when they announced their split in January 2019, there was a $137 billion fortune which Acott, 53, ended up benefiting from.

She walked away with a reported $38 billion settlement, consisting of 19.7 million shares of Amazon.com.

But now, Brett Ward, the partner and co-chair of the family law practice group at Blank Rome says in a an interview that a “multimillion-dollar residence is not out of the question by any means.”

Sanchez, 53, could make at least $1,000,000 for “every year married,” attorney Brett Ward told Page Six on Tuesday, May 23.

Ward says he does not suspect that…