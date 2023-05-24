Silence of UN, EU, AU, ECOWAS over Nnamdi Kanu’s continued illegal detention is worrisome — IPOB





The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has expressed worry over the continued detention of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the silence of the international community towards his predicament, saying they shouldn’t watch idly and allow Kanu to ‘’die in custody.”

IPOB in a press statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday, May 24, raised concern over Kanu’s failing health.

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (lPOB), express our displeasure on the silence of United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU) and ECOWAS as Nigeria grossly disobeys local and international laws regarding the unconditional release of our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU. “We are saddened as the International Community watches in silence as the health of the leader deteriorates in solitary confinement dungeon of the Nigeria government where he has been held illegally and unlawfully against all UN and Nigeria Court Orders for almost 2…





