28-year-old man arrested for allegedly defiling his 5-year-old daughter





Operatives of Ogun state Police Command on May 22 arrested a 28 years old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of his 5 years old biological daughter(name withheld).

The suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ijebu Mushin divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she noticed her daughter has been complaining of pain whenever she wants to urinate as well as whenever she is bathing for her and she touch her private part. Having noticed this, she pressurized the little girl to tell her what happened to her private part. It was then the victim informed her that her father laid her on the bed and inserted his manhood into her private part when the mother was not at home.

Upon the report, the DPO Ijebu Mushin division, CSP Simire Hillary, quickly detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed not…