Actor, Deyemi Okanlawon proposes to his wife again on their 10th wedding anniversary (video)





Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, proposed to his wife, Damilola, again as they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

The actor shared a video that captured the moment he went on his knees to ask her to marry him all over again.

‘’It’s been 10 beautiful years, we have got two beautiful boys. I didn’t really know what I was saying will you marry me? I didn’t know what Will you marry me meant’. I didn’t know that it meant will you journey with me? Would you do battle with me? We may go against the world together, would we dream together? Would we live together? Cry together , do everything together. And so today, ten years later, I am going to ask the question again, ‘’will you say yes again?” Adeyemi said while on one knees and holding a box with a ring

His teary wife said ‘Yes’ and he slipped the ring into her hands.

See more photos and the video below…