“Check your children” – Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu raises alarm over ‘snake bite’ cult initiation of students in Delta primary and secondary schools (video)





Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu has alerted the public on an alleged cult initiation of students in some primary and secondary schools in Asaba, Delta State.

Gwamnishu, who made this known on his social media pages on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, said the initiation process known as “snake bite” has allegedly been performed on 61 students in a private school in Asaba.

Sharing some videos and a picture of the marks on the students, he urged parents to keep a close eye on their children.

“The video of the snake BITE initiation in Asaba. We identified 61 Primary/Secondary School students in a private school in Asaba. They don’t use stones or razors. It’s paper and incantation,” he wrote.

”Check your child if she or he has this mark. If yes, it’s a mark of initiation into cultism. The mark is called a “snake bite” Check your children now. It’s happening in schools. This is happening already in some secondary schools in Asaba, Delta State,”

In an update, he said…